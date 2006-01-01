Fort Worth Police Explorer Program

DO YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES?

DO YOU WANT TO WALK AMONG THE ELITE?

CAN YOU ACCEPT THE MENTAL CHALLENGE AND PHYSICAL DEMANDS?

If you want to learn how to command presence, walk with honor and have the integrity to be selfless with strong personal courage then

We Want You

FWPD EXPLORER PROGRAM

The FWPD Explorer Program is a career educational and experience-based program designed to help young people develop into mature and responsible adults.

The Fort Worth Police Exploring program focuses on STRONG character development, physical training and career education. We will prepare you to make ethical decisions that will help you achieve your full potential. We will teach you to protect and serve.

Exploring Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Fort-Worth-Police-Department-Explorers-939898692755104/?ref=bookmarks

FWPD EXPLORERS

Train at weekly post meetings learning about law enforcement techniques and practices such as arrest, search and seizure, fire arms safety, control tactics, crime scene investigations, handcuffing, building searches, traffic enforcement, and many more aspects of the law enforcement profession.

Ride Out Program (Job Shadowing)

No better experience than up front knowledge and behind the scenes participation with our FWPD Elite Officers:

After the required probation period the Ride-Out program allows Explorers to ride along with a police officer and observe them as they work in the field. This is a way that Explorers can experience law enforcement first hand and gain a better understanding of the criminal justice system

Explorer Competitions

Explorers train to compete against other Explorer teams throughout the area, state and even the nation. Our FWPD Explorers test their learned skills against one another, with the top participants and teams receiving awards for their performance.

FWPD Explorers have received many trophies at numerous law enforcement competitions. Our FWPD Exploring Program has received the honors of Agency of the year in 2006, 2008, 2011 and 2013, 2017.

FWPD Explorers have taken 1st place in the 9mm pistol competition at the National Law Enforcement Explorer Conference in 2012 and again 1st place and 2nd place in 2016. We have also participated in numerous competitions throughout the state to include, Corpus Christi, Lake Jackson, Ellis County, Harris County and Plano X competitions. These provide excellent training opportunities for our youth.

FWPD EXPLORERS

Provide assistance to the Fort Worth Police Department and the City of Fort Worth by volunteering their time at various community events and activities. As individuals, the youth involved give back to their community by completing hundreds of hours of community service each year. They become role models for their peers and friends and serve as catalysts for positive police relationships within in our communities

QUALIFICATIONS TO JOIN

Each applicant must complete an online Interest Form during Open Enrollment period between July 1st - August 31st.

To be considered, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Age - Must be at least 14 years old, and completed the 8th grade. The maximum age is 21 years old.

Both male and female encouraged to join

School - Be enrolled in school and maintain at least a "C" (70) or higher GPA. They must have a high school diploma or GED if not in school.

PAT Testing- Pass the Physical Ability Test within the required time limit, with 6 components to pass to include sprint, barrier surmount, stair climb, physical restraint task/power training machine, pursuit run, victim rescue, trigger pull.

Boot Camp Academy - They must also attend and complete the required annual week-long Explorer Boot Camp Academy which is held in the summer each year.

Pass Background Investigation and maintain a neat/clean appearance

Personal History

Applicants cannot have a criminal record, to include arrests or convictions. Traffic violations do not disqualify an applicant unless it is obvious that he/she is a habitual offender. Each applicant is expected to avoid the use of illegal narcotics, alcohol or tobacco products and be sound in their health and fitness. Anyone terminated from employment based on any type of theft or deception is also a disqualifier. Anyone who has a theft offense designated as a Class B misdemeanor or higher will be a disqualifier.

Applicants under eighteen (18) years of age must have parental consent to enroll in the program.

Follow Standards of Operational Procedures in order to maintain their association in the program. After being accepted into the program, you will be required to purchase the uniforms as outlined in the Explorers’ Standard Operating Procedures.

APPLICATION PROCESS

Applications are taken on annual basis only

Complete online Interest Form

Open Enrollment Period - July 1st - August 31st each year

Background investigation is pass/fail

Complete application paperwork once received via email in its ENTIRETY

Applicants must attend Orientation on specified date

Applicants must pass PAT Testing

All information must be submitted back to the Explorer Coordinator via email or regular mail or hand deliver to FWPD Training Facility located at 511 West Felix St., Fort Worth, TX 76115. No exceptions will be made to this application process. For any further questions, please contact the Explorer Coordinator at the numbers or email listed below.

Explorer Training Meetings

Meeting Location: Fort Worth Police Department Training Facility, 511 W. Felix Street, Fort Worth, TX 76115

Meeting/Training Days: Mondays 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Contact: Officer Rebecca Woodward for questions at (817) 392-4458 or email Rebecca.Woodward@fortworthtexas.gov

Fundraising, Donations, Sponsors

Our FWPD Exploring program currently thrives on today due to the continued support of the City of Fort Worth’s citizens, Police Department and Officer Dedication to mentor the youth of our community. FWPD Exploring program has been active within our police department for over 40 years. We hope to have you join to become part of our legacy. The Exploring program is actively looking for financial support from the community it serves. If you would like to donate any money or sponsor the Exploring Program in anyway, please contact the Explorer Coordinator.

Explorer Coordinator

Officer Rebecca Woodward (817) 392-4458

Rebecca.Woodward@fortworthtexas.gov